Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Robert Aflatooni Sells 827 Shares

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.97. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.