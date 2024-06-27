United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Nilda Mesa Sells 266 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $318.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.56 and a 200-day moving average of $243.07. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $321.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,519,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 677.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after purchasing an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
