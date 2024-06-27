United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Nilda Mesa Sells 266 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $318.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.56 and a 200-day moving average of $243.07. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $321.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,519,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 677.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,422,000 after purchasing an additional 262,222 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,158,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 567.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 180,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,533,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

