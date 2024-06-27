DataDot Technology Limited (ASX:DDT) Insider Bradley Kellas Purchases 8,634,398 Shares of Stock

DataDot Technology Limited (ASX:DDT – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Kellas acquired 8,634,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$34,537.59 ($23,025.06).
DataDot Technology Stock Performance
DataDot Technology Company Profile
DataDot Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes asset identification, management, protection, and authentication solutions in Asia, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: OEMs and Distributors, Data TraceID, and Direct business and consumer sales.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DataDot Technology
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
Receive News & Ratings for DataDot Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DataDot Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.