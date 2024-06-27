Cinemark’s (CNK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Cinemark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 122,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

