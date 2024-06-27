Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.14% from the stock’s previous close.

FC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.19 million, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $61.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Covey by 92.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

