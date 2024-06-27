Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.81. 645,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 782,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%. The company had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

About Wheels Up Experience

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

