Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.81. 645,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 782,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%. The company had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter.
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
