DGS Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.39%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

