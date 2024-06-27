DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,705 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vontier Price Performance

NYSE VNT opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.15.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

