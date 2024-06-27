DGS Capital Management LLC Has $915,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.16%.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.