BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Position Lowered by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,793 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after acquiring an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in BHP Group by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $191,837,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHP. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

