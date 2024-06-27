DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,264,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,011.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 260,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,214,000.

BATS EFG opened at $102.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

