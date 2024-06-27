DGS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,072,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,869,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,470.00 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $764.49 and a 12 month high of $1,475.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,311.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,257.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

