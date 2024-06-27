DGS Capital Management LLC Has $695,000 Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $488.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $500.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.