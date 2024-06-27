Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Holdings Lifted by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Perdoceo Education worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,064,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,940,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 395,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 366,202 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,213,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 656,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

PRDO stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00.

Perdoceo Education Announces Dividend

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

