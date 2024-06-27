DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires 486 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,313,000 after acquiring an additional 95,437 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,184,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,144,000 after buying an additional 206,509 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,507,000 after buying an additional 354,182 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,412,000 after buying an additional 102,358 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after buying an additional 57,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $118.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $140.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.13.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $2,342,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan E. Krohne sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,609 shares in the company, valued at $440,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

