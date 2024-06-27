Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Acquired by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,459 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG stock opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.35. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.