Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 76,621 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 11.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

VIV stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.0166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

