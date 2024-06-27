DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 258 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 866.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

CEIX stock opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $114.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.73.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.