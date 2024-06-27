DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 582 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $579.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $534.26 and its 200 day moving average is $514.54. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $593.10.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- What are earnings reports?
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.