DGS Capital Management LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORAN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Orange by 544.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 278,550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 15.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the third quarter valued at $225,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Orange by 7.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Orange by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 177,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter.

Orange Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

Orange Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4523 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

