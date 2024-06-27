DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,525 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 442.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,525 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 100,470 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 126,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 59,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 70,158 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EGRX opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.45.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

