12,167 Shares in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITRN opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $491.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 15.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.40%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

