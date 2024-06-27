DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases 520 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth $893,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3,900.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 176,498 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $3,554,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average is $101.85. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.02 and a 52-week high of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.10.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.