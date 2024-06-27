Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 10,422 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 14,015 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $309,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 772,263 shares of company stock valued at $17,256,670. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. OTR Global started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

