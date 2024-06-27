Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 206.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

IRT opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $18.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

