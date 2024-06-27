Insider Selling: Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Director Sells 3,695 Shares of Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 3,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $10,678.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,145.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mark Joseph Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 15th, Mark Joseph Nelson sold 660 shares of Local Bounti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $1,524.60.
Local Bounti Price Performance
NYSE LOCL opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. Local Bounti Co. has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Trading of Local Bounti
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Local Bounti stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,205 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned 2.40% of Local Bounti worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
