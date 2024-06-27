Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $675.58 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

