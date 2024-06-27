First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Director Acquires $13,245.70 in Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director James R. Wilkins III purchased 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $13,245.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 298,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,513.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.51.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that First National Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. First National makes up about 1.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 3.24% of First National worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

