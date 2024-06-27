Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Sells C$215,143.75 in Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.21, for a total transaction of C$215,143.75.

Jonathan Faber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Jonathan Faber sold 29,500 shares of Pason Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$502,090.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Jonathan Faber sold 6,100 shares of Pason Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total transaction of C$102,175.00.

Pason Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Pason Systems stock opened at C$17.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Pason Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of C$10.93 and a twelve month high of C$17.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.47.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$104.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.00 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PSI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.83.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

