RFG Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,536 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser acquired 76,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.09 per share, with a total value of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $189,621.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,615,803.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser purchased 76,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.09 per share, with a total value of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 4.0 %

SNOW stock opened at $129.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.05. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.12 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.60 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie cut their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.