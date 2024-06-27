RFG Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,536 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Snowflake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Snowflake by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser acquired 76,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.09 per share, with a total value of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $189,621.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,615,803.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser purchased 76,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.09 per share, with a total value of $9,989,058.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,632,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie cut their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.03.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
