Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $48,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,574,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,809,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 307.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 983,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,402,000 after purchasing an additional 742,399 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.46 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
