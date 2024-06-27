Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 213 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 135,680 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $943,000. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,001 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $70.83 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.65.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.34.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

