Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 440 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period.

IUSG stock opened at $128.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $129.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

