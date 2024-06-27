Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 10,640 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

