42,147 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.39.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

