Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.78

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 381903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Down 0.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.
About Sun Hung Kai Properties
Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.
