Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $243.10 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.56. The company has a market cap of $235.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.17 per share, with a total value of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director G Mason Morfit acquired 428,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,699,429.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 541,787 shares of company stock valued at $149,773,683. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.