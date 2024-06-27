Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.20. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

