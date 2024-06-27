Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $860,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,633,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $174.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.13. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

