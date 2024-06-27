Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.690-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $189.0 million-$189.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.4 million.
Oddity Tech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $38.72 on Thursday. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.27.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $211.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oddity Tech
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
Receive News & Ratings for Oddity Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oddity Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.