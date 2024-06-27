Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.65-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of decline 4-7% yr/yr to ~$1.34-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.650-5.000 EPS.

Shares of APOG opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.05. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $67.92.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Apogee Enterprises's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $949,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at $521,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $949,184.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $463,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,252 shares of company stock worth $4,786,214. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

