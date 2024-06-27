Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.650-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.65-5.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $59.25 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.97.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In other news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $673,844.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ty R. Silberhorn sold 10,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $673,844.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $949,184.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at $521,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,214. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

