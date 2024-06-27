Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 36,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of JCPB opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

