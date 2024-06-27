Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $3,066,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Linde by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,462,000 after acquiring an additional 138,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Linde by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,210,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129,610 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $438.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $210.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.57. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

