Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 17,194 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 334,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 300.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 124,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 93,356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.07 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.