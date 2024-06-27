Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 17,194 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,194 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 334,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 300.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 124,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 93,356 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.07 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
