Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

