Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $221.04

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $221.04 and last traded at $220.61, with a volume of 45442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.95.
Hitachi Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Shares of Hitachi are scheduled to split on Friday, June 28th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 28th.
About Hitachi
Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.
