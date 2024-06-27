Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $129.88

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.88 and last traded at $129.83, with a volume of 1496713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.46.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

Targa Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.