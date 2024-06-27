Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.3 million.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALO. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,800. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

