Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.3 million.
Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ HALO opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on HALO
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,631,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,800. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Halozyme Therapeutics
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 7 Short Squeeze Stocks to Look Into for Your Portfolio
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.