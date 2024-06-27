McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.800-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.7 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.80-2.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.25.

MKC opened at $67.67 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.12%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,458 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,114 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

